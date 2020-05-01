Cumberland Valley High School graduation plans for August 1

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley High School announces it will hold graduation for the 661 seniors on August 1, at Chapman field.

Mark Blanchard, the Executive Director of Cumberland Valley High School said in a YouTube video announcement, “Though we may not be together on May 30th as we hoped, we will be together again on August 1st at Chapman field if at all possible I will stand with the real class of 2020 and we will have a real graduation ceremony.”

Blanchard also said, “I don’t exactly know what that’s going to look like, but we’ll work to figure that out because until they say we can’t, we will.”

