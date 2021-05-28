Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail launches this weekend

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC) is announcing a new Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail and Digital Passport program starting Memorial Day weekend.
Participants are able to sign-up for the program to start “checking-in” at ice cream shop through their mobile devices. For every 5 check-ins, participants will be entered into a monthly drawing for a $10 gift card, and 30 total will be given away.
“We created the Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail idea a couple of years ago, and we’re excited to see it evolve into an interactive ice cream experience for visitors and residents” Ashley Kurtz, CAEDC Marketing Manager said.
Participating locations include:
- Cabin on King (Shippensburg)
- Clair’s Orchard (Carlisle)
- Cornerstone Coffeehouse (Camp Hill)
- Dough & Arrows (Carlisle)
- Goose Bros. Ice Cream (Shippensburg)
- Hanna’s Ice Cream Shop (New Cumberland)
- Happy Conez (New Cumberland)
- Kristy’s Whistle Stop (Enola)
- Leo’s Homemade Ice Cream (Carlisle)
- Massey’s Frozen Custard (Carlisle)
- Oak Grove Farms, Inc. (Mechanicsburg)
- Shirley Rae’s Ice Cream (Mechanicsburg)
- The Sugar Shack (Boiling Springs)
- Twirly Top (Gardners)
Along with ice cream, CAEDC also is the mastermind behind the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail, which gives a boost to Cumberland County’s local businesses specializing in beer, cider, spirits, and wine.