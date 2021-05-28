Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail launches this weekend

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC) is announcing a new Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail and Digital Passport program starting Memorial Day weekend.

Participants are able to sign-up for the program to start “checking-in” at ice cream shop through their mobile devices. For every 5 check-ins, participants will be entered into a monthly drawing for a $10 gift card, and 30 total will be given away.

“We created the Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail idea a couple of years ago, and we’re excited to see it evolve into an interactive ice cream experience for visitors and residents” Ashley Kurtz, CAEDC Marketing Manager said.

Participating locations include:

Cabin on King (Shippensburg)

Clair’s Orchard (Carlisle)

Cornerstone Coffeehouse (Camp Hill)

Dough & Arrows (Carlisle)

Goose Bros. Ice Cream (Shippensburg)

Hanna’s Ice Cream Shop (New Cumberland)

Happy Conez (New Cumberland)

Kristy’s Whistle Stop (Enola)

Leo’s Homemade Ice Cream (Carlisle)

Massey’s Frozen Custard (Carlisle)

Oak Grove Farms, Inc. (Mechanicsburg)

Shirley Rae’s Ice Cream (Mechanicsburg)

The Sugar Shack (Boiling Springs)

Twirly Top (Gardners)

Along with ice cream, CAEDC also is the mastermind behind the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail, which gives a boost to Cumberland County’s local businesses specializing in beer, cider, spirits, and wine.