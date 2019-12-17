Cumberland Valley leaders want to cut college prep program citing low numbers

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Students at Cumberland Valley High School are upset district administration wants to eliminate their International Baccalaureate program.

The IB curriculum is a challenging, prestigious college-prep program offered at CVHS, and is one of only a handful in the Midstate. But with declining numbers in the program, school leaders say something must change.

“It would be a disgrace to Cumberland Valley for this program to be taken away,” said IB program alumni Ava Smith, who graduated earlier this year.

But that’s exactly what the administration wants to do: phase out the IB program over two years and replace it with an advanced placement, or AP, program.

According to district data, there are 19 members of the Class of 2021 who are enrolled in the IB program, and only 8 members of the Class of 2020 enrolled in the program. The district says history indicates that between a student’s junior and senior years, “it is not uncommon for some of those students to leave the program.”

Junior Edward Hans is leading a group of students against the possible cut, and says he came to Cumberland Valley specifically for the IB curriculum.

“You go a lot more in-depth in the subjects you’re learning about, that’s compared to an AP class where you would be learning a lot more to the test you’re taking,” Hans said.

At Monday’s school board meeting, Hans and other students addressed the board and asked them to keep the program, which requires an 18-teacher staff and costs more than $22,000 a year, according to district leaders.

“IB courses were the first to teach me to truly think critically of the content I learned,” Vanessa Abraham said, reading a note from a student who couldn’t attend.

“It encourages me to be a deeper thinker and actually ask why something is the way it is, rather than just accepting it,” said Priya Acharya.

Board members say they learned of the possible cut Dec. 6 from the public, not from administration, which argues that with low IB enrollment — and projected student body numbers to grow by 300 at the high school by 2021 — the program is no longer viable.

“We have not had the corresponding growth in capital or human resource,” Dr. Mark Blanchard said, who serves as the high school’s executive director. “It’s certainly never been my intention to go on a slash and burn campaign for the programming that we have at Cumberland Valley.”

Superintendent Dr. David Christopher says these decisions are never easy, and that his administration is looking at ways to both keep programming and save money.

“It is never easy when considering possible elimination of a program within one of our schools,” a statement from the district read. “However, as our enrollment continues to grow, we must carefully consider how we are utilizing all of our staff and we must commit to the most efficient and effective model possible. While the IB Program continues to be a rigorous and appropriate course of study, the small number of students in the program is challenging our ability to continue to provide appropriate staffing when considering the increasing overall student population in the High School. Additionally, it is becoming increasingly more difficult to identify professional staff members who elect to complete the required, recurring, and intensive trainings to teach IB courses. These trainings run over multiple days and often require air travel as online training is typically not an option. Below is the recent historic enrollment of the High School and the projected enrollment for the next 10 years. “

The board only heard input from students and the public Monday, and will take a vote on eliminating the program at their Jan. 6 meeting.