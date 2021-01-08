Cumberland Valley School District considering having its own police force

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County school district is considering having its own police force.

Right now the Cumberland Valley School District has two school resource officers contracted through the Silver Spring Township Police Department and Hampden Township Police Department. By changing policy, they could have their own police force in house.

Superintendent David Christopher says there are no issues with the police departments they work with. The relationships are good but the district could be saving money if it has officers on its own payroll.

“Other districts that we’ve spoken to who utilize school resource officers in the way that we do have found it to be a savings,” Christopher said.

One issue Christopher does have is municipal juristiction. They have schools in Monroe and Middlesex Townships that are currently served by state police and Middlesex Township Police respectively.

“If we had a municipal police force that was within the school district, they could go out to Monroe Township,” Christopher said. “They could go out to Middlesex Township and work in those buildings as well.”

First, the school board would have to vote to update the policy and then it’s still a process to have legal authority in four different townships.

“We would petition the municipal governments to allow us to operate as a municipal police force,” Christopher said.

Christopher says another benefit to creating internal positions is having control over training, decision making and contracts.

“I think at this point it’s too early to say that we’re going to do something but I mean we are looking into this as a possiblity,” Christopher said.

Christopher says this is all still preliminary and the soonest anything could happen is next school year.

There will be plenty of time for public comment at upcoming board meetings.