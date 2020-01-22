Cumberland Valley sees rise in flu, stomach bug cases

CUMBERLAND VALLEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Flu season is spreading like wildfire at Cumberland Valley High School where a reported 600 students were absent Tuesday, 17% of the student body.

“That’s higher than normal. We normally trend somewhere between 7 and 10% on a regular basis, so that’s about double what we would normally see,” superintendent Dr. David Christopher said.

Christopher says the nurse’s office has been busy with students coming in with either flu or stomach bug symptoms.

“We did send out a notification to parents last week, asking them to help us,” he said. “If a kid is sick, don’t send them in. If they’re running a fever, please don’t send them to school.”

The district says it also saw a slight increase in absences at other school buildings within the district while the custodial staff has been advised to clean door handles and conduct additional wipe downs.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says to follow the three C’s: cover your germs, clean surfaces, and contain your germs.

“It really depends on what illness it is,” Health Department Press Secretary Nate Wardle said. “If it’s the stomach bug and it’s only lasting 18 hours, two days at home should be fine. If it’s something like the flu, they may start to feel better after a few days but may still be symptomatic for five to seven days. So they may need to stay home a little longer,” Wardle said.