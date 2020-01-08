Cumberland Valley to keep college prep program another year

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley High School’s international baccalaureate program will continue for now.

School officials suggested cutting the college prep program at the end of this school year. Citing low enrollment numbers and staffing issues.

Students took their concerns to school board members and they listened.

The IB curriculum is a challenging, prestigious college-prep program offered at CVHS and is one of only a handful in the Midstate. The program will continue through the next school year.

It is not known what will happen to the program after that.