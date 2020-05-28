CVS to open 29 new drive-thru test sites, more Midstate locations

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, May 29 CVS Health will open 29 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites across Pennsylvania, including locations in the Midstate.

These new testing sites bring the total number of CVS drive-thru test sites across the state to 65.

The new Midstate COVID-19 drive-thru test sites are located at:

CVS Pharmacy, 2110 Spring Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601

CVS Pharmacy, 385 North Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543

CVS Pharmacy, 6706 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

CVS Pharmacy, 820 Edgewood Road, York, PA 17403

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27 at the White House. CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

CVS says the test sites in Pennsylvania are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.