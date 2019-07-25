DA sees disturbing trend in infant homicides

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – There aren’t a lot of murders in Cumberland County, but the district attorney has noticed a disturbing trend in infant homicides.

District Attorney Skip Ebert met with Children and Youth Services this week. He says the uptick in infant homicides is going to change how he pursues the cases.

Cumberland County currently has eight pending infanticide cases.

“That high volume seems to be blossoming out of nowhere with no particular explanation,” said Ebert.

Next month, parents will be on trial for the death of a 6-week-old killed in 2015.

Ebert says a 5-month-old was killed in 2016, a 4-month was killed in 2017, and a 2-month-old was killed in March.

The list goes on.

“There are four that are under investigation right now,” Ebert said, “one that was 1 month old, another that was 6 weeks old.”

Ebert was district attorney from 1995 until 2006. He became a judge but then resumed his role as DA. He’s never seen this disturbing trend here.

“I know some of these have definitely resulted in the shaking baby syndrome,” he said.

Ebert says under the law, he’s not privy to certain child protective service reports. He also says some of that information, like pictures showing deplorable conditions, may be key to some of these cases.

Going forward, he’s taking a new approach.

“The police say Children and Youth was here on a certain date, I’m going to probably utilize the powers of the grand jury to subpoena those records from them,” Ebert said.

Two parents were charged last week for the death of a baby girl in Silver Spring Township. Investigators say the baby died after ingesting marijuana and choking on vomit.

York, Lancaster, Adams and Dauphin counties have not noticed similar trends in infant deaths.

Dauphin County has on average about five to six infant homicides each year.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Seán McCormack says, “Some increases in infant deaths being declared homicides are the result of better law enforcement training and the overall quality of the investigations they are conducting.”

The Child Welfare Information Gateway says children age 1 and under are most vulnerable, and neglect and physical abuse are what most often leads to fatalities.