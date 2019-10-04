Daughter inspires dad to return to Carlisle Car Show

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A car lover made his sweet return to the Carlisle Car Show Friday, and he brought a guest.

“Her car is almost like her dog, that it’s a rescue,” said Eric Kammerer, who grew up in Carlisle.

“We’re here to get some car parts for my Camaro,” said Lauren Kammerer, Eric Kammerer’s daughter.

This dad is gassed up and ready to go. “I couldn’t be happier right now,” he said.

It’s his first time back at the show in 10 years. He started coming here at age twelve. It was a tradition for decades until a crash left him disabled in 2008.

“I spent almost a year in a hospital bed,” Eric Kammerer said. “Broken back and a foot that was a very grisly, compound fracture.”

The recovery has been hard. For a long time, walking around the fairgrounds was impossible.

But now, as Eric’s daughter Lauren prepares to get her driver’s license, she’s taking after her dad: loving every bit about fixing up her own Camaro.

“I just love growing our bond and stuff through this car,” said Lauren Kammerer. When she asked to come to the show, he couldn’t say no.

“My daughter brings me back,” said Eric Kammerer.

The duo is using a golf cart to help get around. He is focused on making his daughter’s car perfect.

“You don’t need a 130 mile-an-hour speedometer,” Eric Kammerer joked. “Mom would be displeased.”

“He knows a lot of stuff and I’m learning from him,” said Lauren Kammerer.

While Lauren’s learning, she’s also energizing her dad to heal.

“Having her have this passion that we can share…I have improved more in the last 2-3 months than I have in the last eight years,” said Eric Kammerer. “I’m more me.”

Eric and Lauren say this is the first of many father-daughter car shows in their future.