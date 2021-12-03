Dauphin County woman allegedly attacks correction guards en route to prison

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County woman is facing further charges after police say she tried to take control of a police vehicle while en route to a hospital.

On Nov. 21, 40-year-old Chontelle Melissa Shirk allegedly lied about sustaining injuries from previous injuries and requested a hospital besides Carlisle Regional Medical Center. Shirk tested negative for any injuries at Hershey Medical Center.

Police say while they were on the way to Cumberland County Prison, Shirk was able to remove part of her waist restraint, jump through the divider and grab the steering wheel while the car was driving at 50 miles per hour. One of the guards used pepper spray on Shirk which she then took from her face and wiped to one of the guards.

The Correction Guards managed to pull over the vehicle and call for help from Swatara Police. One guard sustained multiple bruises to their legs, hands, and back of their neck.

In addition to her previous charges, Shirk now faces felony escape, aggravated assault, and disarming an officer charges among many others.