Dauphin County woman steals friend’s vehicle, leads police on high-speed chase

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — (WHTM) A Dauphin County woman was charged with multiple crimes, stemming from an incident that happened on Friday, Nov.19. at a Target in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County.

According to a Pennslyvania State Police report, 40-year-old Chontelle Melissa Shirk was charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, burglary and theft, fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension, and driving while DUI suspended.

The report stated that Shirk threatened her friend and forced her to get out of the Nissan Versa and then stole the vehicle. Shrik then sped away, out of the Target parking lot almost striking multiple pedestrians. She was then spotted at different locations in Penn. Twp., Cumberland County, where local residents said she was acting in a strange manner.

The stolen vehicle was then located in a barn on Lebo Road., Penn Twp., Cumberland County where the barn had caught fire and the car was charred. One of Shirk’s dogs, who was in the car, was found near where the barn had burned down.

Shirk then entered a residence on Deer Ridge Lane, Penn Twp, Cumberland County, where she stole a Jeep Compass and then fled the scene. Shirk was spotted on State Road 114 and a high-speed chase was started. After fleeing from the scene in excess of 100mph, Shrik surrendered in the area of Lambs Gap Road.

Shrik was then arrested. Bail is set at $40,000. The barn fire where the Nissan Versa was located is under active investigation with the Pennsylvania State Police and The Pa. State Police Fire Marshall.