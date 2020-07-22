Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Center Susquehanna, Pennsylvania fly a flag over Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna, formerly the New Cumberland Army Depot

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna is reporting the death of a Department of Defense civilian employee, who worked at DLA Distribution Susquehanna.

The individual had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away on July 18. The Center has verified the employee was last at work on July 9.

Defense Distribution Center says out of respect for the family, they will not release the name of the employee.

The spaces on the installation where the individual worked have been cleaned in accordance with CDC guidance and contact tracing was conducted.

