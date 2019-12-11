Delayed holiday deliveries causing frustration

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — There have been multiple reports of delayed packages shipped through UPS around Mechanicsburg and Camp Hill.

Residents say it feels like a constant waiting game: packages either appear days later than expected or not at all.

“We have packages that we ordered that have been shipped through UPS that say they’re out for delivery continuously, and then you wait until 10 o’clock or 10:30 at night only to find out they were returned to the facility saying there was a delay in operations,” Brian Klann said.

Klann says he was notified that his package was out for delivery on December 5 but didn’t arrive until December 10. Not only was it late, but the box his item was shipped in was slightly damaged.

“My package showed up last night and the box is clearly crushed and the packing material is almost non-existent,” Klann said.

He says his neighbors are dealing with the same delays and many others share Klann’s frustrations. A post on Camp Hill’s Community Facebook page regarding UPS issues reached over 100 comments from people experiencing the same problems.

“There’s no reason a package that is out for delivery shouldn’t be delivered,” Klann said.

One UPS driver explained that it is very busy this time of year. UPS was reached for comment but did not respond.