Demolition begins at site of planned Chik-Fil-A

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews have begun demolishing six houses for the site of a controversial proposed Chik-Fil-A restaurant.

Camp Hill’s planning commission voted to recommend granting the developer, Consolidated Properties, another extension. The restaurant would go up at the 32nd and Chestnut street intersection.

Upset residents say the restaurant will cause current traffic problems to get worse. Consolidated Properties admits traffic will increase but says it will be insignificant.

The borough council is expected to approve the extension at their meeting Sept. 11.