Demolition day, bon voyage to Bon-Ton

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — After 51 years of being a staple in Cumberland County the day has come to say bon voyage to Bon-Ton before its demolition Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday morning on ABC27 Daybreak we’re speaking with Lower Allen Township Assistant Manager Erin Trone about what this means to the community and what the plans are for the 14-acre lot moving forward.

Everyone is invited to help watch the building go out with a bang. The demolition is happening at Wednesday at 3:30 pm, rain or shine. The Lower Allen Township Development authority is inviting everyone to join.

They say there will be light refreshments and the event is rain or shine.

The Bon-Ton is located at 3525 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill.