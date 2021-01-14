Destination Carlisle raises $13,000 to help small business and healthcare workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County non-profit is helping small businesses.
Destination Carlisle has raised $13,000 to purchase items or gift cards from small businesses in the borough.
Those items are then given as gifts to local health care workers.
Cumberland Goodwill EMS in Carlisle just received a gift card for free meals.
"It's such a tremendous place to work and to live and to see them rally to help the downtown small businesses and to help EMS agencies like ourselves, the hospitals, the other first responders, it just makes you feel really good where we're at in South central Pa."
