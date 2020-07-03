Destination Carlisle releases Downtown Summer Bucket List: Pandemic Edition

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Destination Carlisle has released its Downtown Summer Bucket List: Pandemic Edition.

The group put together 50 socially distant activities that lead you to local businesses, organizations and landmarks.

To be eligible for virtual rewards and prizes, you must take a photo of yourself and/or family members doing an activity and post on Instagram using the hashtag #DCSummerBucketList. You can also share your photo directly to Destination Carlisle’s Facebook page using the same hashtag.

The more photos you share doing different items on the list, the more prizes you’re eligible to win.

Prizes include gift certificates and coupons to local businesses, as well as t-shirts, bracelets and glassware.

Organizers encourage all participants to wear masks and bring hand sanitizer as they explore the downtown area.

Photos must be shared with Destination Carlisle by August 5.

Destination Carlisle started the Summer Bucket List last year as a fun way to let people know what the borough has to offer.