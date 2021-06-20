Destination Carlisle unveils new historical marker at Hamilton Restaurant

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On June 17, Destination Carlisle hosted a special recognition ceremony and unveiling of a new Hot-Chee Dog marker in front of the Hamilton Restaurant, a beloved hotspot for over 80 years.

The Hot-Chee Dog is a chili-cheese hot dog that’s been served at the Hamilton since its opening, but was officially named in the 1960s. The marker was won through the “Legends & Lore” grant given to a town for its unique cultural identity, and is one of two for the town of Carlisle, out of three total in the state.

The ceremony was attended by over 100 people on West High Street to hear a brief history of the Hamilton Restaurant and the significance of Greek immigrant businesses to the community. It was first owned by the Kollas family, and was taken over in the mid-1970s by the Mazias family, who still owns it today.

“Over the years, the Hamilton has served millions of Hot-Chee Dogs in Carlisle and has reached legendary status worldwide among anyone who’s passed through Carlisle,” Destination Carlisle President Stephanie Patterson Gilbert said.

“Through economic depression, world war, social upheaval, national tragedy, recession, pandemic, and through 15 presidents, the near-death of our downtown, and so much more, the Hamilton has welcomed us in and fed both our bodies and our souls,” Patterson Gilbert said.

Carlisle Borough Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz officially declared June 17 as “Hot-Chee Dog Day.”