Hempt Farms project developers ask to halt discussions

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The developers behind a plan to build a mixed-use project on what used to be Hempt Farms along the Carlisle Pike have asked the township to halt discussions.

HSS Investors, LLC has gone before Silver Spring Township supervisors twice recently and heard feedback from residents about the project that would install a mix of commercial, retail, industrial and residential spaces on 451 acres of land.

Residents are largely opposed to the idea, citing an increase in traffic and a loss of history if the farmland — which raised and housed racehorses for decades — were to be developed.

The proposal was anticipated for vote Wednesday, Jan. 22, but according to the Township’s website, HSS has asked supervisors to pause development discussions until further notice so they can review “public concerns” garnered from recent meetings.