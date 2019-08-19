Developers propose changes to planned Chick-Fil-A

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Developers of a planned Chick-fil-A restaurant say they have listened to community concerns and made improvements to their proposal.

Wormleysburg-based developer Consolidated Properties said the improvements include creating a turning lane to prevent backups at South 32nd and Chestnut streets and restricting traffic flow during peak hours.

Scott Staiger, the controller for Consolidated Properties, said some alterations occurred after the original plan was submitted and others were added before the plan was refiled earlier this month.

“We had numerous offers to build multiple shops and stores on that corner, but we wanted one quality establishment that would enhance the Route 15 commercial corridor,”’ Staiger said in a news release. “Chick-fil-A offers a local owner committed to the community and will bring 80 new jobs to the area.”

The planned 104-seat restaurant would have 56 vehicle and 12 bicycle parking spaces and operate between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The proposed changes include:

No left turns from the restaurant during peak hours: The alley off Chestnut Street serving as the restaurant’s entrance/exit will be widened to three lanes to help traffic flow. During peak hours, only exiting movements to the right on Chestnut, away from Route 15, will be allowed.

The alley off Chestnut Street serving as the restaurant’s entrance/exit will be widened to three lanes to help traffic flow. During peak hours, only exiting movements to the right on Chestnut, away from Route 15, will be allowed. Raised crosswalk at mouth of restaurant entrance/exit: To assure pedestrian safety, the mouth of the restaurant’s driveway will have a raised, marked crosswalk.

To assure pedestrian safety, the mouth of the restaurant’s driveway will have a raised, marked crosswalk. New 150-foot right turn lane on Chestnut from Route 15 for restaurant customers: In order to maintain Chestnut Street traffic flows from Route 15 to the east, a 150-foot right turn lane will be created across Chick-fil-A’s frontage. This will allow customer traffic to slow as they enter the site, without impeding Chestnut Street eastbound through-traffic.

Consolidated Properties has additionally requested Camp Hill make the following pedestrian and traffic safety improvements and will help provide for their installation.

Limit through-traffic on the alleys accessing property: Consolidated Properties requests Camp Hill erect “No Thru Traffic, Local Use Only’’ signs at the two alley intersections with 31st Street and Bramer Road. This addresses concerns that patrons will use the alleys as alternate ways to enter the restaurant.

Construct raised pedestrian crosswalks at the following intersection:

Chestnut and S. 31 st streets

streets Chestnut and S. 28 th streets

streets Chestnut and S. 27th streets