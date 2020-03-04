Dickinson College Farm, Tröegs to host pop-up restaurant

The Dickinson College Farm invites students, faculty, staff and community members to embark upon a culinary journey that aims to inspire and exceed expectations.

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM ) – The Dickinson College Farm is partnering with Tröegs Independent Brewing for GATHER x Tröegs, a four-course, farm-to-table dinner.

GATHER x Tröegs’ four-course menu includes tastes of the season using ingredients from the Dickinson College Farm in Boiling Springs. The menu includes an appetizer and soup; braised Tröegenator short ribs or sautéed shitake mushroom with kimchi, fried rice, and microgreens; and chocolate beet cake and fennel bulb ice cream for dessert. Each course will be paired with one of Tröegs signature beers. Tröegs has also donated beer for sample pours. The full menu is available online.

The meal will be prepared by Tröegs Scratch Kitchen Executive Chef Matt Lett. Guests must be 21 and over to participate in the pairing and sampling.

As executive chef, Lett is uniquely suited to balance the day-to-day mix of creativity and leadership it takes to keep Tröegs’ busy kitchen running. While the people of Tröegs are his favorite part, it’s the local farms that fuel his imagination. “There are so many great farms around here, and I love being in touch with what they’re doing,” said Lett in a press release. “We’ve really gotten into the rhythm of what is coming out of the ground and how we can use it. It’s been exciting to discover that the students at Dickinson share those food-sourcing values. I’m really excited to be working with them.”

GATHER has a history of matching locally grown food with renowned chefs. Previous pop-up restaurant events have been prepared by Hugh Acheson, known for appearing on Bravo’s hit TV series “Top Chef” and for his James Beard Foundation award-winning cookbooks; Michael Solomonov, a James Beard Foundation multi-award winner known for his landmark Philadelphia restaurant Zahav; and Sean Sherman, “The Sioux Chef,” whose focus on Native American foods has gained international attention.

Tröegs Scratch Kitchen’s focus on local ingredients aligns with the Dickinson College Farm’s commitments to sustainability and local food. Tröegs started working in earnest with local ingredients in 2002 with the debut of holiday favorite Mad Elf beer.

The brewery buys about 25,000 pounds of local honey annually from the Happy Beekeeper in Carlisle. Tröegs also sources produce including pumpkins, cherries, peaches, nectarines and strawberries from nearby fruit farms and uses more than 100,000 pounds of Pennsylvania-grown barley annually.

GATHER x Tröegs is happening on Saturday, March 28, at 6 p.m. in the Stern Center Great Room, 208 West Louther Street. Tickets for the dinner are $50. For more information, call 717-245-1969 or visit the website.