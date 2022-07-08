CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Dickinson College says a threat made against the campus has been cleared.

Around 1 p.m. the college asked students and staff to avoid the Holland Union Building after a non-specified threat was called in to the county.

According to Dickinson College, police responded with dogs to further investigate the threat. The exact nature of the threat was not disclosed, but the college says nothing was found in the area to legitimize the threat.