Dickinson College latest location to be a part of Harrisburg ‘mural renaissance’

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dickinson College has a new work of art on campus.

Joelle Dietrick is a Cumberland Valley grad and art professor in North Carolina. She’s spent the past week home bringing her mural to the side of Dickinson’s Goodyear Gallery. The mural called “Chasing the Sun” is an abstract based on her travels around the world and her daughter’s fascination with time zones. Joelle loves that Harrisburg is going through a mural renaissance with 50 of them so far.

“A lot of our infrastructure is getting a little bit run down so why not revitalize it. I mean, there’s a lot of new building happening, but why not see what people are thinking on the inside of the buildings and take it outside, so I think it’s ideal,” Dietrick said.

Joelle got Dickinson students, and her own father, to help paint the mural, which will be complete this weekend.