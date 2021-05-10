Dickinson College requires students to be vaccinated for fall semester

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dickinson College is the latest of over 300 US colleges and universities to require students to have a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus in the fall.

Dickinson expects all students that are living on or off-campus or studying abroad to be fully vaccinated unless they have a religious or medical exemption which they must seek through the college’s wellness center.

“The health and safety of our community has been at the center of all decision-making throughout the pandemic,” Dickinson President Margee M. Ensign said. “We’re planning for a full return of students this fall to a vibrant campus, and the safest way to do that is with a fully vaccinated student body.”

Dickinson currently enrolls 2,200 undergraduate students. The college has not yet made a decision regarding vaccination requirements for faculty and staff.