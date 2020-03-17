Dickinson moves classes online for the rest of the semester

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Based on the latest guidance from the CDC as well as the state of Pennsylvania and the federal government, Dickinson has made the decision to move classes online for the rest of the semester and close the campus to visitors until further notice.

“This is not a decision we take lightly, and it is certainly not the decision we would prefer. Seniors, I know how difficult this must be for all of you. I truly am sorry that you will not be able to finish your Dickinson journey in the way you had hoped.” President of Dickinson, Margee Ensign said. “However, this decision is one that we must make to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty, staff and community.”

