CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Female athletes at Dickinson College are partnering with ROTC to get more girls involved in sports.

Over the last two weeks, their sports equipment drive collected nearly two dozen different kinds of sports equipment. All of which are going to the Yellow Breeches Educational Center.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

To celebrate, Dickinson athletes hosted the girl’s program at Yellow Breeches for a day dedicated to getting them excited about sports.

“I’ve learned that I can do anything I put my mind to just with a lot of practice and hard work,” Yellow Breeches student Jaelin Wolfe said.

“We got to see them in that element where we were getting competitive and having a good time and really just promoting that active lifestyle,” Dickinson College athlete Elaina Clancy said.

Dickinson Athletes said they plan to keep partnering with students at Yellow Breeches.