Dockside Willies in Wormleysburg reopens

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dockside Willies, a well-known Cumberland County restaurant will reopen Thursday.

Dockside Willies on the riverfront in Wormleysburg was destroyed in a fire back in July of 2018.

The building had to be demolished and rebuilt. Investigators believe the fire was accidental.

The restaurant is known for its brick oven pizza, deck, and casual dining.

For more information about the restaurant, and to see the menu visit docksidewillies.com.

Dockside Willies opens at 11 a.m. November 14.