Dog found locked in cage without food, water; Shippensburg man charged with animal cruelty

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A dog was locked in a wire cage without food water for several days, according to Shippensburg Police.

The owner of the dog Robert Dunbar was arrested and charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and animal neglect.

Police said they were called to 109 East Burd Street after a report of possible animal abuse.

Officers said the brindle pit bull mix was friendly but obviously stressed and malnourished. They could see the dog’s rib cage and open wounds near the tail.

The dog was removed and taken to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter. The dog is still at the shelter receiving treatment.