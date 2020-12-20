Dog rescued from dumpster in Carlisle, police officer might adopt him

Carlisle/West Shore

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police rescued a dog from a dumpster, according to the chief.

The dog was fine but after being taken to the vet police were told that he is malnourished and has no microchip.

He is currently staying with a member of the police department and the corporal is planning to adopt the dog.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss