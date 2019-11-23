Dozens of teens sleep in boxes overnight to spotlight homelessness, raise money

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A chill and some cheer in the air over First United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg.

That’s where “box city” is set up for the church’s annual Sleepout for the Homeless , and it’ll be home overnight Friday into Saturday as dozens of kids do their part to give back.

Community youth group members gathered in the parking lot and built dozens of cardboard box communities to allow participants a small taste of what it is like to be homeless, and hopefully develop a lifelong passion to help those in need.

“Our students become aware of the realities that surround homelessness, they grow in their gratitude for what they have, a new sense of purpose is instilled in them regarding what they can personally do to help others, and our local agencies helping those experiencing homelessness are the benefactors of the money we raise,” said First Church Youth Pastor, Lisa Aronson.

The sleepout also raises funds to support local homeless families and participants accepted donations throughout the evening.

Last year’s event raised close to $4,000. Proceeds benefit local agencies dedicated to helping those experiencing homelessness.

