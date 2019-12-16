Dozens participate in Wreaths Across America in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Every year, thousands of volunteers place wreaths on the graves of fallen military members. It’s part of the national Wreaths Across America day.

One of the many ceremonies took place today in Cumberland County.

For many years, veterans from Mechanicsburg have gone to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery to place wreaths. But this year was the first time they held a ceremony at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.

The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor and teach.

“(It’s) overwhelming to see such a turnout on such a challenging day, a day that’s certainly not as challenging as our veterans have seen in the service of their country,” said Bob Buhrig, owner of Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory.

At Mechanicsburg Cemetery, dozens of people braved the rain to honor the brave men and women who served our country.

“Our veterans give so much of themselves. Their families give up so much so that we can all enjoy the freedoms and liberties that we have and that’s the reason we want to do this each and every year,” Buhrig said.

Buhrig is the co-coordinator of Wreaths Across America in Mechanicsburg

“As we thought about the wonderful ceremony that was being held across the country, we realized we really wanted this to be in our community, to honor our veterans from our community,” Buhrig said.

800 veterans are buried at Mechanicsburg Cemetery and even more at Lincoln Cemetery.

American Legion Post 109 took care of the fundraising this year.

“They raised enough money within their own ranks to not only place a wreath at every veteran’s grave here, but also at Lincoln Cemetery,” Buhrig said.

Ceremonial wreaths were also laid for each branch of the military so no one ever forgets the service and sacrifice of our fallen heroes.

“Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world,” Buhrig said. “We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you. We shall remember.”

Mechanicsburg Cemetery was one of more than 1,600 locations to hold Wreaths Across America ceremonies.