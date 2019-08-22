Driver leads police on Pennsylvania Turnpike chase

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police used spike strips to stop a driver who led them on a chase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday morning.

Police said a trooper attempted to stop a car that was reported stolen but the driver refused to pull over. The spike strips were used and the car was stopped near the Gettysburg Pike interchange near Mechanicsburg.

Video from a passerby shows the car crashed into the median barrier.

The driver, David A. Williams of Pittsburgh, was taken into custody after a short foot chase, police said.