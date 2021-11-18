Driver of August fatal crash in Cumberland County under influence of marijuana

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The driver that caused a crash and the death of a 2- and 4-year-old was found to be under the influence of marijuana, according to a release from PSP Carlisle.

Pennsylvania State Police say that 36-year-old Gregory Nornhold was driving four children on I-81. the investigation concluded that the two children who died were not properly restrained in the vehicle. The two other children that were in the vehicle also had serious injuries.

As part of the investigation, Nornhold’s blood was tested. Lab reports indicated the presence of marijuana in his blood, indicating that he was driving under the influence. Multiple vape pens, full and empty THC cartridges, and empty packaging were discovered in the center console of his vehicle.

Because of this, Nornhold was charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. He has also been charged with murder of the third degree and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI. He is currently incarcerated at Cumberland County Prison.