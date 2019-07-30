Drones creating privacy concerns in Hampden Township

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More people are buying drones these days.

And there are privacy concerns.

That’s why police in Hampden Township, in Cumberland County, are reminding people what’s legal and what’s not.

Police have been having problems with drones for about a year and a half.

Just this past weekend, many people at the township pool felt uneasy as a drone hovered overhead. As lifeguards had their eyes on the pool this weekend, someone else had eyes in the sky.

For families just trying to cool off, the thought of a drone overhead is disconcerting.

“There’s some safety concerns there and obviously some privacy issues. You know, you want to come to the pool and have fun and not worry about people taking pictures [of] you from afar,” said Kelly Maher, a parent.

“By the time we got there, the drone operator had packed up his stuff and left, and that seems to be the instance most of the time,” police Chief Steven Junkin said.

Junkin says the person was probably flying the drone with no ill intent, but in today’s day and age, it can be unsettling.

“As these have become more popular, we’re seeing more and more instances of people reporting abuse of these devices, flying around inappropriate times, inappropriate places,” Junkin said.

Drones are regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration, but because not everyone needs a pilot’s license, many don’t know the laws.

“If it’s a recreational one, it has to be below 400 feet. You can’t go above large gatherings,” Junkin said.