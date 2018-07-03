Drug suspect fled arrest in cuffs, Carlisle police say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Justin Moore

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Carlisle police are looking for a suspected drug dealer who fled his arrest in handcuffs.

Justin Moore, 22, has been on the run since his escape from officers Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers searched Moore and his vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store, in the 600 block of West Louther Street, around 11 a.m.

Police said they found various drugs, a scale, and a large amount of cash, but Moore ran off when an officer opened the door of a police car to transport him.

Moore is wanted on charges of possession with intent to deliver and escape.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Carlisle police at 717-243-5252.