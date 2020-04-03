Duck Donuts decorating kits available in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg Duck Donuts is offering families and kids the chance to be an official donut topper with their new at-home Duck Donuts Decorating Kits.

The kits contain pre-packaged bare donuts, toppings and an icing.

$3 Single kit – 1 bare donut, glaze, crushed Oreo, and rainbow sprinkles

$9 Family kit – 4 bare donuts, crushed Oreo, rainbow sprinkles, spring sprinkles, magical charms

$14 Flock kit – 8 bare donuts, 2 crushed Oreo, 2 rainbow sprinkles, spring sprinkles, magical charms

Guests can call ahead at 717-691-1005, order directly in-store, through Duck Donuts Rewards app or online. The store is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Duck Donuts is located at 6230 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.