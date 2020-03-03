Duck Donuts releases a lucky box of DUCKorative St. Patrick’s Day donuts

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers are in for a magical treat this St. Patrick’s Day as Duck Donuts is bringing back the unique Lucky Duck Assortment.

The assortment is available at all locations through March 17. The shamrockin’ assortment features a popular magical marshmallow cereal topping and bold green icing.

“We had an overwhelming positive reaction and excitement after we offered a cereal topping on our donuts for the first time, therefore the decision was easy to bring back the fan-favorite assortment for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Russ DiGilio, CEO and founder of Duck Donuts. “As a company who prides itself on creating unique experiences, customers can create their own luck this year by adding magical charms to their customized donut.”

Duck Donuts is also welcoming spring with new limited-time flavors. Now through May 4, the company is bringing back the popular Key lime icing, made with fresh lime juice and zest, and is introducing a new drizzle flavor, cream cheese. Highlighted in the Spring Assortment, Key lime icing and cream cheese drizzle are recommended in fruity donut combinations such as:

Key Lime Pie: Key lime icing with graham cracker crumbs and cream cheese drizzle

Strawberry Cheesecake: Strawberry icing with cream cheese drizzle

Coconut Key Lime: Key lime icing with shredded coconut

Candied Lime: Cinnamon sugar with Key lime drizzle

The Lucky Duck and Spring Assortments are available to order in-store, online, or conveniently through the Company’s recently launched Duck Donuts Rewards app.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon.

To learn more about local promotions or locate the nearest Duck Donuts, visit duckdonuts.com.