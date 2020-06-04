Duck Donuts Rewards members to receiver free treat for National Donut Day

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Duck Donuts Rewards members will receive a free cinnamon sugar donut offer in celebration of National Donut Day.

Duck Donuts says in order to receive the free cinnamon sugar donut, guests must download and register on the Duck Donuts Rewards app before June 4, 11:59 p.m.

The free donut offer is redeemable June 5-7, in-store, online, through the app or for delivery.

“As our favorite holiday of the year approaches, our stores nationwide stand ready to Sprinkle Happiness and celebrate National Donut Day with those throughout their community,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts. “We want everyone to have a chance to celebrate with us, so this year, we are giving our loyal guests three days to redeem their free cinnamon sugar donut. You could even call it National Donut Weekend.”

Duck Donuts is also introducing a limited-time National Donut Day Assortment for guests to experience the most popular toppings and all of the company’s iconic flavors, such as French Toast, Blueberry, Strawberry Confetti, and Cookies & Cream.

Duck Donuts Rewards members earn five points for every dollar spent that will unlock sweet rewards as the status levels increase, including free donuts and coffee. Customers also receive a free donut after first purchase and on their birthday, in addition to other app-exclusive offers throughout the year.

The app is available for IOS and Android users. For more information on the loyalty program, visit duckdonuts.com/rewards.

Top Stories: