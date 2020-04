CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dunkin Donuts staff on Allen Road in Carlisle wanted to show appreciation to healthcare workers and law enforcement officers during the pandemic.

The staff worked through the night to bake 24 dozen donuts to give out to UPMC Carlisle, Geisinger Holy Spirit, UPMC Westshore, Pa. State Police, and Hampden Township Police.

They did this just to say thank you and show appreciation for the workers on the front lines.