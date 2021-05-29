Eagle Scout helps honor deceased veterans

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — An Eagle Scout is the highest honor a scout can achieve. And one Cumberland County teenager put his countless hours to earn the distinction, and honor those who have served our country.

Fifteen-year-old Eagle Scout Casey Essig is a proud member of Troop 170 of Mt. Holly Springs.

He was recently recognized by the Cumberland County Commissioners for his efforts to ensure that 178 veterans were properly honored with markers at the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetary, which indicates the wars they served in, dating back to the War of 1812.

Essig organized a team of volunteers that helped with research and marker placement.

“We went through the first 11 rows, everybody had a clipboard, and everybody wrote the name that was on the stone and in order,” Essig said. “I think my hours were 2,337.”

Only 4% of scouts reach the rank of Eagle Scout. It represents dedication and leadership.

Essig is described as a selfless leader, and Susan Lebo appreciated his efforts of placing a marker at her father’s grave.

“I just think this is a remarkable thing this young man has done,” Lebo said.

“It certainly was a neat idea to better identify the veterans so they can be honored,” Troop 170’s Scout Master John Reese said.

Essig did this project with both his family and future in mind.

“I have relatives who served our country,” Essig said. “I plan on serving also.”

“I feel like we should honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice so we can sleep at night,” Essig said.