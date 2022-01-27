Early morning apartment fire causes extensive damage in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg Fire Department battled a fire around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday on the 100 block of East Main Street.

Mechanicsburg Fire Chief Gary Neff said the fire started in an apartment being renovated on the corner of Arch and Main Streets and that they believe the cause of the spark was an electrical issue getting involved with construction materials. He said the building has extensive damage.

Smoke damage also affected two adjoined buildings.

American Red Cross is set to help one displaced resident and their dog.

Fire crews also battled the flames during extremely cold weather, causing fire hoses to freeze and one fire hydrant to go unusable. They also had to call PennDOT to salt the area when the roads became icy.

Main Street is open but they have Arch Street closed for the time being, as of 9:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.