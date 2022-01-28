Early morning crash on Pa. Turnpike in Cumberland County turns fatal

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Coroner says one person has died after a crash on the Pa. Turnpike going westbound at Mile Marker 232.4.

The coroner says around 5 a.m. a white Jeep Cherokee was driving westbound when it swerved to the right off the road and rolled over. The driver was then ejected and died at the scene.

The identity of the driver hasn’t been released due to notifying next of kin.

The crash is under investigation by the coroner and Pa. State Police.