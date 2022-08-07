ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged an abandoned bar early Sunday morning in Enola, Cumberland County.

According to fire officials, the call came in around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a fire in the 100 block of South Enola Drive. The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

No word on what started the fire at this time.