BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning fire caused loud explosions and destruction in South Middleton Township on Sunday.

Citizens Fire Company Station 2 in Boiling Springs says there was a multi-alarm barn fire on a farm on Petersburg Road. They say there are no injuries, and the barn held hay and other farm equipment.

While they do not know what started the fire, they say it could be from the hay. It is currently under investigation.