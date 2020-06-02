East Pennsboro Area School District to host ‘Walk the Stage’ event for seniors

ENOLA,Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro Seniors and their families are welcomed to come to the high school stadium to walk across the outdoor stage and take pictures in their cap and gown in honor of their upcoming graduation.

East Pennsboro says students should bring immediate family and their diploma cover to take pictures and walk the stage.

School officials will be on hand to congratulate the graduates.

A photographer will be on-site, compliments of the East Pennsboro Education Foundation. Students can take pictures with the scoreboard showing 2020 in lights, East Penn logoed backdrops, and on stage.

This event is taking place June 2 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and June 3 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The school says an invitation to sign up for a time slot will be emailed to students’ email addresses. Students must reserve a time slot to participate.

East Pennsboro says participants must follow the guidelines below: