East Pennsboro sends little league team off to regional championship

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Little Leaguers had a nearly perfect summer with only one loss, which led them to a state championship.

Now, the team is headed to regionals in Bristol, Connecticut, where they need four wins to make it to every little boy’s dream: the Little League World Series.

East Pennsboro Little League is only the sixth Midstate team in 71 years to win the Pennsylvania State Title.

The team is trying to follow in the cleat marks of Red Land Little League, who made it to Williamsport in 2015.

This time, East Pennsboro hopes to win it all.

“They give it their all every time they go out there,” said Kevin Deibler, father of Chase Deibler, number 26.

Thursday night was the last time the team gave it their all at home.

“It’s the last practice before we head to Bristol,” said Tyler Comp, East Pennsboro Little League Manager.

In Bristol, the team needs four wins to make it to the holy grail: Williamsport.

“Everything we’ve thrown at them, they love, so we’ve given them as much as they can handle,” Comp said.

The team can handle a lot because they’ve seen a lot in their short 11 and 12 years, and they’ve seen it together.

“We’ve been playing together since like 6 or 7, most of us,” said 11-year-old Easton Comp, who plays outfield.

Many of the boys were part of last year’s U-11 team that went undefeated in the regional championships in Massachusetts — too young for Williamsport.

“There’s a lot of love between each other out there. We trust these guys, they trust us,” Comp said.

“We’re together a lot on and off the field, so, like, when we’re off the field, we usually hang out with each other a lot,” Easton said.

They’re teammates, friends and family. On Thursday, the hometown heroes were honored with a sendoff fit for little league royalty.

Their parents looked on misty-eyed and mystified by their success.

“When you’re a parent and you’re just watching, you stress out more and really want your kid to be successful,” Deibler said.

“Every team we’ve played, we don’t care what everyone else is saying about the team, we just go out and play the best we can,” Easton said.

Here’s to hoping that their best is Williamsport-worthy. Let’s go, East Pennsboro.

“I have confidence in our team,” 12-year-old outfielder Logan Collette said.

“They’ve been too successful and have continued to be successful for us to doubt anything at this point,” Deibler said.

The team’s first game in the regional tournament is this Sunday at 10 a.m. against a team from New Jersey.

The tournament is double elimination, so a team can lose a game, but may continue to play.