Electronics thief suspected in multi-state crime spree, police say

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to identify a man they say stole more than $1,000 worth of electronics from BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Lower Allen Township police released surveillance photos of the suspect. They said he reportedly hit other stores in Pennsylvania as well as stores in Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware within the last year.

When he was in the Hartzdale Drive store around 2:23 p.m, Tuesday, he stole various Bose electronic items. He found a large box of foam cups for sale and emptied the contents, then concealed $1,169.94 worth of electronics inside, police said.

Anyone who can identify him or has information about the case should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.

