Elementary school students throw parade for custodians

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Large posters, cheers and a trail of hearts lined the halls of Silver Spring Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon, while students celebrated people who often go overlooked: custodians.

“We’re trying to give back to the community and we’re celebrating our custodians and all their hard work for us today because it’s National Custodians Day,” fifth-grader Johnny Blocher said.

The idea started in Justine Reid’s fifth-grade class. The kids watched a YouTube video with Kid President called “How To Change The World (a work in progress).”

“The quote was, ‘the world is [changed by] ordinary people and little people living out big love,'” fifth-grader Dhaani Agarwal said.

“We decided to try to make somebody’s day, and we decided to do our custodians since they don’t get honored that much for all the hard work that they do,” fifth-grader Aiden Diehl said.

The big day was planned by fifth graders, but the whole school had parts to play.

“This is probably the first time this has ever happened in our school, so we really hope our custodians like it,” fifth-grader Sagun Patel said.

The students have been planning this day, every day, for the last month.

“Watching them start this on their own and finish it on their own has just been amazing,” Reid said.

All their hard work certainly paid off.

“We feel like we do a good job here at CV and they actually do appreciate us and they show us that they do, so it means a lot,” custodian Ken McNaughton said.

“I was so shocked. All these kids lined up all along the walls, down the hallways and just clapping for us and thanking us for doing our job. That’s what was great,” custodian Jo Ann Berkheimer said.

