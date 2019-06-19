Emergency crews searching for missing man in Cumberland County

Emergency crews in Cumberland County are searching for a missing man.

According to the Cumberland County Public Information Officer, 74-year-old Robert Carbaugh wandered away from Brookdale Grandon Farm, a senior assisted living center in Hampden Township.

Carbaugh was last seen Tuesday afternoon wearing a red shirt and a baseball cap.

Emergency personnel are conducting a grid search along Creekview Road.

He is described as approximately 5’7, and weighing 170 pounds. Officials say he also has dementia.

Anyone who sees someone matching Carbaugh’s description is asked to call 911.