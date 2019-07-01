Emergency main repair could affect water in East Pennsboro

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are making emergency repairs on a water main in East Pennsboro Township.

American Water customers in the area of Erford and Mumma roads will experience no water, low pressure, or discolored water.

Repairs are expected to take about eight hours.

When service is restored, American Water said customers may experience cloudy and or discolored water.

If your water is discolored, wait until it runs clear before using. This should take only a few minutes.

For more information and a map of the affected area, go to www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com and select Alert Notifications, or contact Pennsylvania American Water at 1-800-565-7292.